NCP announces candidates’ names; Saaya to contest from Yachuli

Staff Reporter

NIRJULI, 11 Mar: The state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) on Monday released the names of its candidates for eight assembly seats in the coming legislative elections.

State NCP (AP) chief and former MLA Likha Saaya will contest from the Yachuli assembly constituency in Keyi Panyor district.

Saaya was earlier a two-time MLA of Yachuli constituency. Former education minister Tapang Taloh will be contesting from the Pangin assembly constituency.

First-timer Loma Gollo will stand against state BJP chief Biyuram Wahge from the Pakke-Kessang constituency.

Nyasan Jongsam, Ngonlin Boi and Aju Chije will contest from the Changlang North, Namsang, and Mechukha assembly constituency, respectively, while Mongol Yamso and Salman Mongrey will contest from the Mariyang-Geku and the Changlang South constituency, respectively.

A press release from the party’s state unit said that the selection of these candidates “is a reflection of the party’s meticulous consideration of individuals committed to serving the interest of the people of the state and upholding the values of the NCP.”

Also, a mass joining programme, in the presence of the party’s national executive members, was held at the party’s office here.

Talking to the media, Saaya said that the declaration of the candidates’ names “underscores the party’s preparedness and determination to actively participate in the democratic process, offering strong and principled representation to the people of the state.”