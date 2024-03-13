Gold medallist Wushu player Laatwang Kamhua receives warm welcome

KHONSA, 12 Mar: Laatwang Kamhua, who won a gold medal in the recently held Russian Moscow Stars International Wushu Championship in the 48 kg category, was received by various organisations, like the Tirap District Wushu Federation, the All Tirap District Students’ Union, the Elite Society of Dadam Area, the All Tutsa Students’ Union, the Dadam Area Women Association, the sports department, and well-wishers from across Tirap district, on his return to his hometown here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Judo coach Yum Pangkhu and Tirap District Wushu Federation president Techa Lowang expressed immense happiness over Laatwang’s brilliant performance in the major global event. They highlighted Laatwang’s victory as “an inspiring reminder to the youths of Tirap district and Arunachal Pradesh.”

They urged everyone to collectively pledge to abstain from destructive substances like opium ands other drugs.

Pangkhu said that “despite lack of sports facilities, Tirap players have won many medals in different categories over the last few years.”

Kamhua credited his coach, his team, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association, the Tirap District Wushu Federation and his parents for their unwavering support in his journey towards securing the gold medal. (DIPRO)