The founder chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, Aini Taloh, was felicitated with the Nari Rakht Sewa Samman-2024 by Delhi-based Jay Maharana Raktdan Samuh Bharat, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on 8 March “for here excellent and exemplary work in the field of voluntary blood donation.” – Litem Eshi Ori