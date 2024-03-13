Lekang voters say domicile must for MLA candidates

[ Joken Ete ]

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: Domicile verification of aspiring MLA candidates has become a topic of discussion in the run-up to the upcoming assembly election this year in Lekang assembly constituency in Namsai district.

With a total population of 30,000 and over 19,000 voters, Lekang constituency is unique as non-domiciled Arunachalis have always contested in the assembly polls there.

The names of three non-domiciled aspiring candidates, who are likely to contest the elections, are doing the rounds.

“We would like to see a local resident from the area representing us in the assembly,” Dumsi Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) Beerom Tanti said. He, however, added that, in a democracy, anyone can plunge into electoral politics.

“The constituency has seen unprecedented development under the present MLA Jummum Ete Deori, despite losing three precious years due to Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns,” the GPC said.

Tanti’s village, which has a population of over 700 with nearly 400 voters, has seen the setting up of a meditation centre, a community hall, a Catholic church, etc, in the last three years.

He said that midday meals in schools are being properly implemented, half-a-kilometre of a rural link road under the PMGSY has been laid, and the MLA also provides funds out of pocket for repair and maintenance of houses.

“In the last three years post-Covid, we have seen several infrastructure developments in the constituency,” said Hunto Deori.

“The sitting MLA has provided community halls for all communities in all the villages of the constituency, in addition to roads, bridges, schools, government offices, etc,” Hunto, who resides in Mahadevpur-I, said.

The MLA has been actively supporting and encouraging the formation of women self-help groups (SHG) in the constituency, said Pyolata Boruah, who hails from the Moran community.

There are over 500 SHGs with members ranging from 10 to 12 in a group, Boruah said, adding that the MLA has been working hard to provide support to SHGs and empower them “as catalysts of change.”

The MLA’s aim to create a sustainable and inclusive rural economy that uplifts the lives of every individual is remarkable, she added.

Boruah also expressed support to the proposal that a domiciled person represent the assembly seat, saying, “A local will always look after the local sentiments and the needs of the people of the constituency.”

“Outsiders may not give priority to locals in awarding benefits and works, and employment in the private sector, etc,” she said.

She described “the integration of people of diverse backgrounds and migrant populations into one close-knit family” as one of the MLA’s remarkable achievements.

An SHG leader, who didn’t want to be named, said, “We want a woman leader to be our representative. We are happy with the performance of MLA madam, as she has been helpful when dealing with matters related to women and children.”

She said that the MLA was instrumental in the formation of SHGs in her constituency.

On her part, the MLA highlighted several achievements, including the establishment of the EAC office, a convention hall for the panchayats of Upper and Lower Lekang, improving the town drainage system, etc.

“My priority will be inter-village road connectivity, a police station in Mohong, a Kumari model school, and setting up of more rehabilitation centres for drug addicts,” she added.