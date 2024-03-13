Guv unveils plaque at Nlg train station

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday unveiled the ‘Naharlagun one station one product stall’ plaque at the Naharlagun railway station on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme in which the PM virtually dedicated various railway projects, laid foundation stones, and flagged off Vande Bharat trains.

“It is a historical day for India as the prime minister launched the Rs 85,000 cr railway projects,” the governor said.

He said that Indian Railways is the largest railway network in the world

and has “the biggest challenge of security, facilitation of maximum passengers, punctuality and improvement.”

He informed that Kavach – the indigenously made train collision avoidance system – “is installed in the trains; amenities are improved for the comfortable journey of the passengers; and online and real-time information facilities are put in place along with many services.”

Parnaik, however, expressed concern over “the cleanliness and amenities for common travels in the railway stations,” and advised the railway authority and station officials to “ensure that stations are modernised and facilities improved.”

Local MLA Techi Kaso also spoke.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, SP Mihim Gambo, and Rangia (Assam)-based Additional Divisional Railway Manager RS Badole were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)