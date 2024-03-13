MEDP on food processing concludes

DIYUN, 12 Mar: The micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on food processing, sponsored by the NABARD and executed by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), concluded on Tuesday in Kumchaikha village in Changlang district with distribution of certificates to the trainees.

Speaking at the valedictory function, CCRMS District Project Director Nanju Simai Tithak emphasised the pivotal aspects of the food processing programme, and underscored the importance of packaging and effective pricing strategies to ensure sustainable income for SHGs.

Advocate Basanta Chauhai encouraged SHG members to “embark on your production journey with patience,” stressing that “success is achieved through consistent steps forward.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy urged SHGs to “establish a distinct brand identity for your local food processing products and acquire necessary licences and compliances, including FASSAI licence, legal metrology department’s approval for your weight machines, trade licence, and other regulatory prerequisites to flourish as entrepreneurs.”

He emphasised the role of credit linkage from banks in facilitating rural development, highlighting the significance of kisan credit cards and urging every SHG to “obtain one, aligning with the ongoing ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyan’.”

ADO AK Pandey encouraged SHGs to “kickstart your ventures and leverage various government schemes, such as ANKY and ANBY, for further support.”

Certificates were distributed to the trainee SHG members, alongside recognition awards for the best trainees in product quality and attendance.