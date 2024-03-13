Training prog on millet cultivation

TAWANG, 12 Mar: The agriculture department here organised a training programme on scientific cultivation and processing of millets for farmers at Shernup village in Kydphel circle on Tuesday.

District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam explained in detail “the area expansion under millet cultivation in the district,” while entomologist KB Kayastha spoke on “packages of practices of scientific millet cultivation,” and encouraged the farmers to choose high-yielding varieties for higher crop production. He also apprised the farmers of marketing of processed millet products.

ADO Tashi Panden also spoke. (DIPRO)