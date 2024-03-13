Postal services in Arunachal will be improved: CPG

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Northeast Postal Circle’s Chief Postmaster General (CPG) Mariamma Thomas gave assurance that postal services in Arunachal Pradesh will be improved.

During a meeting with Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, she also briefed the latter on the schemes and programmes carried out by the Indian Postal Service.

The governor on his part emphasised on opening more branches in the administrative circles, and suggested

“enhancing human resource in the postal services in the state.”

He suggested to the CPG to “help the state to get Arunachal Pradesh and its rich diversity of tribes and flora and fauna on Indian stamps to spread awareness within and outside the country.”

Parnaik presented a souvenir box to the CPG, containing a memento featuring six commemorative stamps of the Ram janmbhoomi temple, which was released by the prime minister on 18 January.

These stamps have been printed with water and sand from the Ram janmbhoomi, and have the fragrance of sandalwood, with parts of the miniature sheet gold-plated. (Raj Bhavan)