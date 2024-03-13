Forum stages dharna over alleged misuse of power by MLA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The Likabali Anti-Corruption Forum staged a peaceful dharna at the tennis court here on Tuesday to protest against alleged misuse of power by Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor.

Members of the forum said that “this is not the first time that the public of Lower Siang district has expressed resented over the MLA’s leadership.”

“Nyigyor was elected on a People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) ticket in 2019 and remained in power for two years. But whenever the public went to him with grievances, he would say that he had no power as a PPA legislator,” they said.

“Instead of addressing the public’s grievances, the MLA built his own statue, misusing the MLALAD fund,” they said, adding that “he is known as ‘the statue man of the constituency’.”

“Our demand is that Nyigyor should deposit all the corruption money to the government exchequer. A sum of Rs 16.2 crore should be immediately credited back to the state government,” the forum said.

It further said that the MLA misused Rs 10 crore “in the name of constructing the Likabali township road, and awarded contracts worth Rs 2.5 crore to

M/s KGNF, owned by his family members, for the PMGSY road construction.”

It alleged also that an additional Rs 2.5 crore, meant for developing the Malinithan temple, was awarded to M/s KGNF, “which is a fake firm.”

Jumya John Dini, a youth leader of Likabali, said “This is not only the voice of the forum but of the people of the district since long.”

He said that “we are raising the issue because it is important and we have no agendas concerning the elections. However, it is important to highlight this during the time of election, so that the public are made aware of it,” said Dini.

“Our people cannot stand with the MLA this time, even if he gets the party ticket. Our people are more important than the party,” the forum said, and demanded “immediate removal of the statue of Nyigyor, as it breaches the process of election.”

The forum also demanded cancellation of PMGSY tender number AR 2104099 till a departmental inquiry is conducted, and said that an FIR should be registered against Nyigyor under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.