PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: The Rovers & Rangers unit of JN College here in East Siang district organized a one-day awareness programme on disaster management on Wednesday.

Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, DDMO Tsangpa Tashi, DTO (training) T. Padung and faculties of the college attended the programme.

The new office of the Rovers & Rangers unit of the college was also inaugurated by Dr. Taloh on the day.