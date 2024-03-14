Foundation training course for horti. field staff concludes

PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: A foundation training course of horticulture field staff organized by the department of horticulture, East Siang district, concluded here on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory function at Mushroom Development Centre Training Hall here, CHF Dean Dr. B.N. Hazarika urged the trainees to bring the technical knowledge to practical use in their respective places of posting. He also spoke on important prospect of horticulture in Arunachal Pradesh.

DRDA PD Tajing Padung stressed on the role of horticulture in Indian economy and appealed to the trainees to be sincere with the duties assigned to them.

District horticulture officer A.R. Ering, CHF professor Dr. P. Raja, SDHO Oyin Tayeng and HDOs of Ruksin and Bilat attended the programme.