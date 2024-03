PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu reviewed the physical and financial progress of various schemes and programmes being implemented in the district during a monthly district-level monitoring committee-cum-e-Pragati meeting here on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of all the government-sponsored schemes and projects in pushing the ambitious development agenda, Taggu directed all the officers concerned to ensure timely completion of the works. (DIPRO)