The district sports officer in collaboration with the women and child development department, Upper Subansiri district organized a district and block level volleyball & football tournaments under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme at GHSS here on Wednesday. District art & cultural officer Taw Ekke, sport teacher M. Mondal, DTO J.Jeram Dubi and others witnessed the tournament. The winners were awarded cash prizes. (DIPRO)