APIC imposes penalty on PIOs

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on PIO and Puchi-Geko (Kamle) BDO Dr Ade Haji for not complying with the commission’s directions, and for “gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act.”

The PIO has been directed to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar “through treasury challan before 30 March.”

The commission further directed the PIO to produce all the documents sought by the appellants on the next date of hearing, on 16 April, “failing which, additional action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005 shall be initiated,” it said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the commission imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 each on three PIOs – Ejum Angu, Rajen Tayeng and Dagli Kato – for gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act.

The commission directed PIO and Kurung Kumey DPDO Angu, PIO and Yingkiong PHE&WS Division EE Tayeng, and PIO and Basar PWD Division EE Kato to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar before 30 March.

The PIOs have been directed to produce the documents sought by the appellants, failing which, additional action under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act will be initiated, the APIC said.