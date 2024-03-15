Lowang inaugurates daily market complex

DEOMALI, 14 Mar: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated a daily market complex here in Tirap district on Thursday.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 lakhs, funded under the SIDF 2022-’23, was executed by the water resources department (WRD).

The market complex will be taken over by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee in Deomali as the caretaker.

After dedicating the complex to the people, the minister urged the vendors to take care of the building, “as this was my dream project to provide a safe and hygienic complex for the vendors.”

The minister further said that “work on the drainage system of the entire Deomali township, and the internal township road is in the pipeline,” and urged the people to “spare some space alongside the colony roads when the township road will be sanctioned.”

Deomali WRD Subdivision Assistant Engineer Inya Riba explained the design system and future scope and utility of the complex.

ZPMs Wangphoon Lowang and Sam Korok, besides government officers, public leaders, market welfare committee members, and others were present. (DIPRO)