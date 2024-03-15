APTUF defers pen- & tools-down strike

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) has deferred its pen- and tools-down strike, “considering the effort made by the state government to address our demands,” said the federation’s general secretary Kenkar Yomcha, addressing mediapersons at the press club here on Thursday.

He said that the strike has been suspended at the request of the secretary and the commissioner of the labour board.

“The decision has been taken also in view of the busy schedule of the various departments’ officers for the coming elections. But the democratic movement will be resumed if the state government fails to address the federation’s charter of demands,” Yomcha said.

“The secretary has communicated to us that they are working on the demands placed by the forum; therefore, in good faith, the phase-wise strike across the state has been deferred till the elections are over,” he said.

The federation’s demands include “enhancement of pay grade of WC from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,400; creation of a one-time WC post in every engineering department; early regularisation of contingency workers who have completed 15 years in service; and exclusion of MTS posts from the APSSB interview and exams.”