Legal aid clinic set up in Namsai

NAMSAI, 14 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) has set up a legal aid clinic at the police station here, in compliance with the direction from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The clinic will provide free legal services related to missing children and offences against minors, besides ensuring access to justice during the pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado, who inaugurated the clinic in the presence of SP Sange Thinley, DLSA Secretary Mary Jonnam, SDPO Jeega Molo, and others, highlighted the roles, functions and importance of legal aid clinics, paralegal volunteers, and “the grassroots workers, who act as a bridge between legal services institutions and the common people.”

This is the sixth legal aid clinic opened by the APSLSA this year “under the NALSA’s Free and Competent Legal Services Scheme and Regulation under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987,” it said in a release.