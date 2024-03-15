Panchayats’ issues will be conveyed to govt: DCAG

TAWANG, 14 Mar: Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (DCAG) Subir Mallik gave assurance that he would convey the concerns and financial limitations presented by the panchayat members of Tawang district to the government.

He said this during a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office here with senior officials, panchayat members, member secretaries, and panchayat technical assistants from all gram panchayats of Tawang district.

During the meeting, DRDA PD Tenzin Jambey presented an overview of Tawang district, emphasising the challenges faced in implementing developmental projects in his jurisdiction.

ZPMs from Jemeithang, Lungla and Mukto, along with GPMs raised concerns related to fund distribution aligning with the population ratios. (DIPRO)