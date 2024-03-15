Moyong inaugurates ‘smart road’, streetlights

PASIGHAT, 14 Mar: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Thursday inaugurated ‘Smart Road No 19’ from Mirmir Dapi Tinali, via CCF office, to PLT road, along with customised streetlights, here in East Siang district.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA expressed hope that “the people of Pasighat will be happy to have the smart road along with modern lighting system in the city for the first time.”

“Lights on the walking tracks will ensure safety for walkers, especially for women at night,” Moyong said, and added that “the modern lightning system has been introduced by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL).”

The “ultra-modern energy-efficient lighting system will provide better illumination and beautify the walking tracks,” he said, and appealed to the people to “take care of the newly created assets.”

DC Tayi Taggu, SP Dr SK Singhal, PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, town planner Tani Taloh, and others were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)