Anya apprises NCPCR of APSCPCR’s activities

NEW DELHI, 14 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya apprised the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) of the activities undertaken by the APSCPCR in the state, during the 19th foundation day celebration of the NCPCR, held here on 12 March.

Anya informed that a team of the newly constituted commission is on an “educational-cum-exposure tour” to the Goa and the Maharashtra SCPCRs to learn their best practices, “which can be adopted in Arunachal Pradesh.”

She expressed appreciation for the NCPCR “for inviting all the SCPCRs and creating a platform to share best practices and challenges to protect the interests of children.”

Later, Anya called on NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee to discuss the activities to be undertaken “for conducting a state-level sensitisation and consultation programme for all the stakeholders in the field of child rights, with joint collaboration of the NCPCR and the APSCPCR soon,” the APSCPCR informed in a release, adding that Anya also discussed with the NCPCR “the SOP and guidelines for anti-ragging/bullying to be adopted by educational institutes.”

“The NCPCR chairperson assured to extend full support to the APSCPCR in achieving all its goals in the interest of child rights,” the release stated.