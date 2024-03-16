One killed, 7 injured in bus accident

Staff Reporter

LONGDING, 15 Mar: One person has been confirmed dead while several others suffered grievous injuries in an accident which occurred when an APST bus travelling between Wakka circle headquarters and Chongkhaw village in Longding district fell into a deep gorge on Friday afternoon.

The Longding police informed that the bus (AR-X-0588), with 19 passengers on board, was scheduled to travel from Longding to Kanu village. The accident occurred near the 1st Nala Chango river between Wakka circle HQ and Chongkhaw village.

Speaking to this daily, Longding SP Dekio Gumja confirmed the death of the bus driver, and informed that seven passengers have sustained grievous injuries.

“The injured have been evacuated, and rescue operation is currently on,” he said.