RGU gets Grade A  NAAC accreditation

RONO HILLS, 15 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here was “accredited with a 3.02 CGPA out of 4 and awarded an A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Friday,” the university informed in a release.

A seven-member NAAC peer team had visited the university from 27-29 February and inspected the campus, following which they submitted their observation report to the NAAC.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said, “It is a moment of celebration for the entire RGU fraternity and is a testament to the university’s commitment to excellence in higher education and relentless pursuit of academic quality and standards.”

“It is a validation of the hard work and commitment of faculty members, staffers, students, and stakeholders of the university. It reinforces RGU’s position as a leading institution of higher learning, dedicated to nurturing talent, fostering research, and contributing to society in Arunachal Pradesh and the nation at large,” he said.

The VC expressed gratitude to the state government “for all the support provided to the university for its overall development,” and added that, “in this moment of celebration, we should not forget that maintaining this newly-gained height is a challenge that all must be ready to face.”

The vision of the university should now be to achieve the higher ranking of A++ in the future, he said, and added that “this can be realised by maintaining the required data and breaking new grounds in research and other activities.”

RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam said, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious accreditation from the NAAC. This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to providing high-quality education and holistic development of the university.”

He expressed gratitude to “all faculty members, staffers, students, alumni, and stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable achievement,” saying that “their dedication, hard work and support have been instrumental in attaining this accreditation.”

“The RGU NAAC committee, headed by Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee and Dr Rajesh Chakrabarty, and IQAC Director Prof RC Parida deserve special appreciation for their efforts to achieve this feat,” Dr Rikam added.

The NAAC accreditation process is a rigorous evaluation of an institution’s academic infrastructure, governance, teaching-learning processes, student support services, research, and other key parameters. It serves as a benchmark for quality assurance and continuous improvement in higher education institutions.

The accreditation will be valid upto 13 March, 2029.