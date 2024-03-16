NAMSAI, 15 Mar: Forty-two farm households with their (approximately) 210 farm animals and 500 birds participated in an ‘awareness-cum-animal health and vaccination camp’ held at Satghoria village in Namsai district on Friday.

The camp was a part of the ‘awareness-cum-animal health and vaccination campaign’ being organised by the Namsai KVK in different villages of the district to ensure better health coverage for farm animals and poultry birds from seasonal diseases.

Animal science specialist Dr BKD Borah spoke about the importance of deworming and scheduled vaccination of farm animals, and emphasised on taking “necessary biological measures to prevent occurrence of seasonal diseases.”

Hands-on training on poultry vaccination was also conducted, and farmwomen were encouraged to vaccinate their own birds periodically.

A large number of male goats were also castrated during the programme.