Training prog on women-related Acts

YINGKIONG, 15 Mar: The Upper Siang women & child development (WCD) department conducted a training programme on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 for all the presiding officers and members of the Internal Complaint Committee and Local Complaint Committee of various government establishments of the district, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Geku CDPO Nitnam Padun spoke on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, while DCPU Legal Protection Officer Akoying Tekseng highlighted the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

CDPO Ojing Talom briefed also spoke.

EAC Binti Mibang, senior medical officers, and representatives of the Yingkiong APWWS branch, the Sikiing Koje Charitable Society, the Bango Women Welfare Association, and the district ArSLM unit, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)