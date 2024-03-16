Expenditure monitoring system discussed

YUPIA, 15 Mar: The expenditure monitoring system with regard to the coming elections in Itanagar, Doimukh and Sagalee assembly constituencies was discussed during a meeting of the Papum Pare election expenditure monitoring (EEM) team here on Friday.

Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath, who convened the meeting, termed the EEM “a crucial aspect for ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” and urged the members to keep abreast of the legal framework, monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, and reporting requirements.”

Assistant expenditure observers, accounting teams, treasury officers of Naharlagun and Itanagar, lead bank managers, and the tax & excise assistant commissioner attended the meeting.

Earlier, on Thursday, District Election Officer (DEO) Jiken Bomjen held a meeting with the nodal officers with regard to the model code of conduct, transportation, EVMs, MCMC, accommodation, training, postal ballot, cVigil, etc.

He urged all the nodal officers to be proactive, and sought cooperation from all for successful conduct of the elections.

EAC (Election) Dani Rikang informed that the election-related activities are going on in full swing in the district.

“Flying squads, video surveillance teams, video viewing teams, and static surveillance teams have been constituted, and the first phase of training for the polling and presiding officers has been conducted,” Rikang informed, adding that “strong rooms have been identified and inspected by the DEO.”

In Changlang, DEO Vishal Sah reviewed the district’s election preparedness during a meeting with all the nodal officers and FSTs and SSTs of the district on Friday.

The DEO explained the roles and responsibilities of the nodal officers, FSTs and SSTs, and urged them to be “more proactive, considering the sensitiveness of the election matter.” (With DIPRO input)