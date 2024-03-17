First sitting of Namsai APLS unit

NAMSAI, 16 Mar: The Namsai district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) held its first sitting on Saturday, under the chairmanship of the unit’s president Indrajit Tingwa, at the district library here.

The meeting commenced with Tingwa highlighting the current status of the unit, its plans and programmes focusing on promoting the use of mother tongue, and dissemination of awareness and literary activities, particularly among school students, besides scouting of hidden talent.

This was followed by a discussion, during which all the participants offered valuable inputs, the unit informed.

It was decided that executive membership will be expanded to include, among others, at least one joint secretary from each administrative circle of the district, to ensure better coordination. It was decided also that “other executive member shall also be appointed consequently after identifying such person to fit in the vacant post available,” it said.