Prog under Poshan Pakhwada organised

RUKSIN, 16 Mar: As part of the ongoing nationwide Poshan Pakhwada, the ICDS project here in East Siang district organised a block-level programme in Ngorlung village on Saturday.

Attending the programme, ‘brand ambassador’ of Poshan Abhiyan for Ruksin ICDS project, former MLA Ninong Ering, put importance on the consumption of locally available cereals, vegetables, fruits and spices “for maintaining vital health.”

Saying that many herbs and edible plants found in the natural vegetation contain rich micronutrients and medicinal ingredients, Ering asked anganwadi workers and their supervisors to “encourage people to consume the plants and plant products to fulfill nutritional requirements.”

Ering, who earlier served as a circle officer and looked after the ICDS activities in the district, asked the officials to “ensure smooth services in early childhood care and education with the nursing mothers through the department.”

Acknowledging the pathetic condition of many anganwadi centres in the district, Ering assured that he would raise the issue with the state government on priority if he regains power as an elected leader for the next term.

Ruksin Child Development Project Officer Onyok Panyang said that “it is a routine programme of the state’s women and child development department, which is celebrated ever year to sensitise on the importance of health and nutrition using local foods.”

During a discussion on prevention of anaemia, Dr Gemin Longkam urged the people to consume “rich iron foods found in your area,” and advised pregnant mothers to “take special supplements to minimise the complication risks.”

Senior anganwadi supervisors Aido Tagi and Aroti Apang shared their experience with regard to “nutritional management in case of children and risk mothers using locally grown cereals, fruits and vegetables.”

The organisers later distributed food packets and fruits to selected nursing mothers on the occasion.

Among others, Ngorlung village secretary Devish Panyang, GB Oge Taying, and a team of medical pass-out students from TRIMHS (Naharlagun), who are undergoing internship at the Ruksin CHC (FRU), attended the programme.

