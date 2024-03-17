Workshop on promotion of pulses in NEH region

PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: A state-level workshop on promotion of pulses in the Northeast Hill (NEH) region was organised by the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on 15 and 16 March.

During the programme, CoA Dean Dr AK Tripathi emphasised the need to promote farmers-producers organisations in the Northeast region, and said that “the college is committed to promoting pulses in the NEH region with support from ICAR-IIPR, Kanpur (UP).

NEIFM-AYUSH Director Dr Robindra Teron, who presided over the programme, highlighted the importance of pulses in improving food security, and increasing the cropping intensity in the NEH region.

He said that “local pulses and their germplasm should be conserved and documented.”

Discussions and lectures on cultivation of kharif and rabi pulses, pest and disease management, processing, value addition, and prospects of ICTs in pulses production systems were also held.