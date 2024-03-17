Iconic Automobiles opens 4th service centre

ROING, 16 Mar: Iconic Automobiles, an authorised dealership for Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, opened its fourth service centre in the state at Meka Tinali in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing on Friday.

MLA Gum Tayeng and Mahindra and Mahindra’s Guwahati (Assam)-based regional customer care manager Samira Mahapatra jointly inaugurated the service centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasised on “local employment generation and giving the best service to the customers.”

The 10,000 sq feet facility is state-of-the-art, with all conveniences for customers, including Qwik service and a dedicated technical manager.

A service van will also run in a scheduled routine every week to interior areas, informed a release.