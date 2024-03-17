Stakeholders’ meet on agripreneurship

PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: NABARD officials, along with entrepreneurs, technocrats, KVK officials, faculty members of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), and students participated in a meeting on agripreneurship development in Arunachal Pradesh, conduced by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with the Itanagar-based National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), here in East Siang district on Friday.

Addressing the participants, programme coordinator Prof BR Phukan said that Arunachal needs special attention with regard to entrepreneurship development, based on its socio-cultural and natural environment.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika presented a brief on “promoting new startups among the local youths and students in the fields of horticulture, agriculture, forestry, etc,” and informed that the college has “given international exposure to over 40 students on entrepreneurship development.”

NABARD General Manager Damodar Mishra, who along with 11 other NABARD officials participated in the programme, explained the responsibilities, schemes and functions of the NABARD.

The NABARD team also visited the laboratories, demonstration plots, nurseries, students’ research plots, etc, developed by the CHF.