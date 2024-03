ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) got three awards during the National Public Bus Transport Excellence Awards 2022-’24 programme, held in New Delhi on 15 March.

The awards function was organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings, “on the basis of highest KMPL efficiency in hilly state, road safety, and highest digital transaction,” the APSTS informed in a release.