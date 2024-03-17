Vocational prog on maize cultivation

PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: An eight-day vocational programme on ’empowering tribal farmers through maize cultivation and value addition’, organised by the Multi Technology Centre and the Vocational Training Centre of Pasighat-based College of Agriculture (CoA), concluded at Sika Bamin village in East Siang district on Friday.

Twenty-five farmers were trained during the programme, which was funded by Ludhiana (Punjab)-based Indian Institute of Maize Research.

During the programme, CoA Dean Dr AK Tripathi provided detailed information on the scope of maize cultivation and its nutritional value.

PI Dr Rajib Das emphasised on “livelihood upliftment of farmers by cultivation of various types of maize,” and dwelt on “good agricultural practices in cultivation of QPM hybrid of maize.”

Young professional Oyin Yirang and Dr Bilin Maying presented briefs on field preparation, and demonstrated line sowing of maize for the benefit of the farmers.

Experts from various departments imparted training to the farmers on integrated nutrient management, integrated pest management, and marketing of maize.

Post-harvest Technology Assistant Professor Dr Helen Soibam spoke on “different aspects of value addition of maize.”

She demonstrated the methods of preparing livestock and poultry feed using coarse grounded maize grain, rice bran, oil cake, wheat flour, etc, and also trained the farmers in preparing food products and preservation of maize grain for value addition.