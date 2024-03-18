Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

ZIRO, 17 Mar: The police here in Lower Subansiri district have arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Kime Talo (3rd IRBn jawan, presently posted at the Yupia high court on sentry duty), and Tana Sanjib, and seized 19.22 gms of suspected heroin from their possession.

Based on reliable information that Talo was peddling drug in Hija area, SP Keni Bagra formed a team, comprising SIs J Yomcha and K Yigam and Constables R Bangyang, R Chada, and NK Suiyang.

“The team intercepted Talo near Nada Lapang in Hija village. Upon searching, six plastic vials, containing suspected heroin and weighing 7.92 gms, were found in his possession, and thereby seized in the presence of independent witnesses,” the police informed in a release.

Interrogation revealed that the alleged accused had recently bought his supplies from one Tana Sanjib, residing in Itanagar.

Following this, the team arrested Sanjib from Ganga village in Itanagar on 15 March, with assistance from the Chimpu police station.

Seven plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 11.3 gms, were seized from his possession in the presence of the magistrate.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act and endorsed to SI K Yigam for investigation. “Intimation regarding the arrest of the IRBn jawan has been sent to the 3rd IRBn CO and the Papum Pare SP for departmental action,” the release said, adding that further investigation is underway.