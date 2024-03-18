NILPAT conducted at OWA, APWWS centres

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Mar: New India Literacy Programme Assessment Test (NILPAT) 2023-’24, under the Padhna Likhna Abhiyan, was conducted at the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) centres here on Sunday.

The Padhna Likhna Abhiyan mainly focuses on complete eradication of illiteracy from India by providing basic literacy.

Binny Yachu was the centre superintendent, while Kush Moya and Hura Choi Tarh were invigilators at the OWA centre.

At the APWWS centre, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling facilitated the assessment test.

APO Tori Gadi informed that “most of the adult learners were women vendors who had missed their formal education earlier.”

A total of 38 candidates appeared for the assessment test at both the centres. (DIPRO)