Awareness prog on women-related laws

LOILIANG, 18 Mar: An awareness programme on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was held at the Govt Secondary School here in Lohit district recently by the ICDS deputy director.

During the programme, advocate Sasamlu Minin spoke about the Acts in detail, while Tezu Women Police Station Sub-inspector Sukhita Namshoom highlighted crimes against women, which was followed by a group discussion.

Tezu-based one-stop centre (OSC) administrator Bomgalu Drai and OSC psycho-social counsellor Juhila Tayang also spoke. (DIPRO)