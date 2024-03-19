Workshop on mobile-based advisory

PASIGHAT, 18 Mar: A two-day state-level workshop on ‘Sustainability of mobile-based agro advisory’ began at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Monday.

A total of 251 farmers from nine districts – East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, and Shi-Yomi – are participating in the workshop, which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu.

The workshop, funded by the Digital India Corporation, will feature two technical sessions, besides a farmers-scientists interaction regarding technological innovations in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fishery science.

The DC in his address said that digital intervention is transforming the lives of the farmers by providing proper knowledge, while principal investigator Prof Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik presented an overview of “the implementation of the project in local dialects of the Adi and the Galo communities.”

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika informed the farmers and other participants about “the digital revolution showcasing the benefits of various programmes on mobile phones.”

Pasighat-based College of Agriculture Dean Dr AK Tripathi apprised the participants of the “integration of various mobile applications of agriculture for the benefit of the farming community.”

Digital India Corporation representative Sony Malhotra presented an overview of the flagship programmes being undertaken by the central government for the wellbeing of the farming community.

Co-PI of the project, Dr LD Hatai, also spoke.

Officials from the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fishery departments are also participating in the workshop.