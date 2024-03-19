DBC students visit Naara Aaba winery

JOLLANG, 18 Mar: The final semester commerce students of Don Bosco College (DBC) here were taken on an ‘industrial visit’ to the Naara Aaba winery in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro recently.

“The primary purpose of the visit was to provide the students with practical exposure, apart from class teachings, to instill and promote entrepreneurial skills within them,” the college informed in a release.

The students, who were accompanied by DBC commerce faculty members Jasmine Kimsing (HoD), Dr Tenzing N Drangtzidar, Dr Raju Goyary and Ravi Mihu, interacted with the brewery’s proprietor Tage Rita.