DEO meets stakeholders over election printing materials

TEZU, 18 Mar: Lohit District Election Officer (DEO) Shashvat Saurabh held a meeting with political parties, private news channels and printing press within the district regarding pre-certification of political advertisements, and media certification and monitoring committees (MCMC).

He spoke on the provisions under Section 127 A of the RP Act, 1951, which imposes restrictions on the printing of pamphlets, posters, etc, and directed those engaged in printing of election pamphlets, posters, banners, or any kind of printing material to indicate clearly the names and address of the printer and the publisher.

He also presented a brief on the need for pre-certification of political advertisements through the MCMC before publication, and urged the political parties to “indicate your social media account clearly, as social media comes under the category of electronic media.”

The complaint and monitoring cell of the Lohit DEO is 1950 and the control room can be reached at 7085076979. (DIPRO)