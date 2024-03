The 138 Bn CRPF established a library with books – besides providing a bookshelf and furniture – at the Govt Middle School (GMS) in East Kameng HQ Seppa on Tuesday, as part of its civic action programme. Seppa ADC Himanshu Nigam, 138 Bn Commandant Rajendra Kumar, GMS Principal Khya Sonam, and others were present on the occasion.