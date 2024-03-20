Education is not merely acquisition of degrees: Guv

NAMSAI, 19 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik said that “education is not merely the acquisition of a degree; it is the cultivation of minds, the nurturing of talents, and the shaping of character.”

The governor said this during the 8th convocation ceremony of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

He said that it is through innovation, research and development that a person can bring positive transformation in the society and address many of its problems, including poverty, diseases, unemployment, and hunger.

“You, as graduates of this university, have the responsibility for ushering in societal transformation using the knowledge of science, social science, humanities, law, and other subjects which you have acquired,” he said to the students.

Congratulating the graduating students, the governor said that convocation is “a day of fulfillment for the students, their parents and guardians and faculty members, reflecting their sacrifices, dedication and sincerity to imbibe the best education that leads to a better future.”

“This moment of triumph is not a culmination but a commencement of endless possibilities, opportunities and responsibilities,” he said.

Parnaik advised the graduates to embrace change with open arms and a receptive mind.

“The world you are entering is dynamic, complex, and ever-evolving. Embrace diversity, embrace innovation, and above all, embrace the spirit of lifelong learning.

“Remember that education is not confined to the four walls of a classroom; it is a continuous process – a journey of exploration and discovery,” he said.

The governor emphasised that “the graduates owe a great responsibility to lead with compassion, pride and rooted-ness in India and its rich and diverse ancient and modern cultures, knowledge systems and traditions.”

“You need to develop knowledge skills, values and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, national wellbeing and collective collaboration,” he told the participants.

Parnaik commended the AUS for “creating a vibrant environment of learning experience, and for implementing the National Education Policy-2020.”

“AUS is imparting quality higher education and also serving as a catalyst for socioeconomic progress in the Northeast region,” he said.

He presented PhD degrees, besides gold medals to the toppers in their respective subjects on the occasion.

Altogether 667 undergraduate and 19 postgraduate degrees were awarded during the ceremony. (Raj Bhavan)