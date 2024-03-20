Roots, APLS organise acting workshop

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: A 10-day ‘realistic acting workshop’, organised by cultural organisation Roots, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), concluded at Hilltop here on Monday.

The workshop was conducted by renowned theatre personality and actor Pabitra Rabha from Tangla, Assam, who is also the founding member of the theatre group Dapon: The Mirror, along with Sonam Stobqais from Ladakh and Niranjan Nath from Assam, both of whom are alumni of the National School of Drama (NSD). Theatre activists of the state also helped the trainers during the workshop.

More than 12 selected aspirants from various parts of the state, including former Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom, participated in the workshop.

During the valedictory ceremony, APLS president YD Thongchi distributed certificates to the participants.

Speaking about “the new trend in theatre in the state under the leadership of NSD Assistant Profession Riken Ngomle,” Thongchi said that “the youths of Arunachal are very talented and quick learners, and have every potential to make a successful entry in the entertainment industry in the coming days.”

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak urged the budding actors to “try a hand in scriptwriting and activities related to acting and drama” while Ngomle, who is also the president of Roots, announced that he is working on a street play, “to be performed in Itanagar very soon, based on a burning social issue of the state, with the participants of the workshop.”

He further assured the participants that they would be part of a short film he is making.

Rabha and Stobqais also spoke.