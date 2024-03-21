3rd North East Games: Menia, Mangkhiya win gold

DIMAPUR, 20 Mar: Tap Menia and Johny Mangkhiya of Arunachal Pradesh won one gold medal each in Pencak Silat at the ongoing third North East Games at Sovima near here in Nagaland on Wednesday.

“Menia won her medal in the women’s below 55 kg category, while Mangkhiya won in the women’s below 75kg category,” chef-de-mission Tagru Magong said.

Arunachal also won three silver and six bronze medals in the Pencak Silat.

Damsop Tungi (55 to 60kg), Deepak Jomoh (55 to 60kg) and Sonam Lamrah (60-65kg) won the silver medals.

The bronze medal winners were Likha Aku (60 to 65kg), Hinium Mama (45 to 50kg ), Minam Tekseng (65 to 70 kg), Atta Tayung (45kg to 50 kg), Kadi Kino (50 to 55kg) and Tatak Guha (-45kg).

In athletics, Joti Mane won a bronze medal in the 10,000M race. She took 39 minute and 52.94 seconds to complete the race.

However, Dusu Hailyang (10,000 m), Damin Takap (Shot Put), Yabang Tali (10,000 m), Chow Liyang (400m), Tenzing Panking (400m), Yamoti Mangkeng (400m) and Yamam Bunyi (Shot Put) could not make podium finish.

In archery, Nang Khemawati won a silver medal in the Indian Round women’s double 50 mt individual event with a total score of 636 points.

Hunwang Khimhun (614 pts), Nini Tamuk (604 pts), Taja Yorpen (593 pts) Chuku Teki (580 pts) have qualified for the elimination round of the Indian Round men’s event.

In the women’s section, Ringu Meki (562 pts), Bengia Lali (513 pts) and Nabam Mach (511 pts) qualified for the elimination round.

In badminton, Arunachal won a bronze medal in the women’s team event. They lost 2-3 to Assam in the semifinal.

In men’ singles event, Laa Robin and Nikhil Chetry advanced to the quarterfinals. Robin defeated N.Yohenba of Assam 21-14, 21-15, while Chetry beat C. Lalramzaua of Mizoram 18-22, 21-14,21-18.

In the women’s singles, Pinky Karki defeated her opponent from Meghalaya 21-15, 21-4 and entered into the quarterfinal.

Taring Yania lost 11-21, 11-21 to K. Maheshwari of Manipur.

In Wushu, Chakpu Takam won a silver medal in the men’s below 56kg category.

In boxing, Fenia Paffa (67-71kg), Sampong Rajkhowa (71-75kg) and Gora Yalung (48kg) advanced to the next round, while Tarh Paya and Likha Jarnia lost to their opponents from Meghalaya and Mizoram, respectively.

In football, Arunachal lost 1-2 to host Nagaland. Arunachal will take on Tripura in a do or die match on Thursday.

In volleyball, Arunachal lost 2-3 to Sikkim in their second match this evening.

In Basketball, Arunachal lost 43-78 to Manipur in the second match. Arunachal had lost their first match against Nagaland by 54-73.

Arunachal won a total of 15 medals on day two, taking the total medal tally to 17 (Gold-2, Silver-6, Br- 9).