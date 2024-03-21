NO writes to CS, DGP on MCC violation

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: With the model code of conduct in place, several steps have been initiated to ensure its proper implementation on ground. The nodal officer Model Code of Conduct (MCC) R.K Sharma has written to the chief secretary and director of police, raising concern over the violation of the MCC.

In a letter dated 18th March, the nodal officer raised concern over government department vehicles plying with public functionaries in it.

“This is a violation of the MCC. You are therefore requested to kindly instruct all heads of departments/head of office to withdraw their vehicle if any as mentioned above. The compliance report is to be submitted to ECI within 72 hrs,” the nodal officer wrote.

Meanwhile, the police personnel engaged for pilot and escort duties with all protected persons, except Z+ security category protectees have been withdrawn by the state police. The decision to withdraw security personnel engaged in pilot and escort duties has been made as per the direction of the chief electoral officer. The election to the Arunachal legislative assembly will be held on 19 April along with the general election. The last date for filing of nomination is 27 March and scrutiny will be done a day later. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 30 March. The result will be declared on 2nd June.