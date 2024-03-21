DEO urges telecom service providers to ensure high quality services

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: East Siang district election officer (DEO) Tayi Taggu, during a coordination meeting here on Tuesday evening, directed the telecom service providers to ensure high-quality telecom services during the election process in the district.

Both Taggu and SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal opined that poor quality services might hamper the ongoing smooth election process. They directed all telecom service providers to submit the action taken report as per the direction to the DEO and SP latest by 25 March next.

ASP Pankaj Lamba and the representatives of BSNL, Airtel and Jio also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)