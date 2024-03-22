Gorkha Bn unveils solar panels, graziers hut

EMULI, 21 Mar: The Gorkha battalion of the Indian Army unveiled a solar panels installation and a graziers hut in Emuli village in Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, showcasing the Army’s commitment to environmental consciousness and rural development.

This will not only reduce carbon footprint but also enhance energy efficiency, aligning with the nation’s goal towards clean energy adoption.

The graziers hut highlights the Army’s unwavering support to the local communities, particularly those engaged in animal husbandry.

Speaking on the occasion, the district’s deputy commissioner expressed gratitude to the Indian Army “for its untiring effort and contribution towards the communities of Dibang Valley district.”

Senior Army officers, along with officials of the ITBP, the Dibang Valley SP, panchayat leaders, and the villagers were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)