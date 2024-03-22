PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: The prevention of sexual harassment cell and the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a workshop on ‘Gender sensitisation and women laws’ on Thursday, in collaboration with the district legal services authority.

During the workshop, deputy chief legal aid defence counsel advocate Nyamne Dabi sensitised the students and the faculty members to the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and advised the young listeners to understand women’s rights.

Retainer advocate Sunny Tayeng presented a brief on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, and explained the concept of legal aid clinics, paralegal services, etc, besides shedding light on the “aspects of procedure of mediation and participation of students in free legal aid for helping the needy,” the college informed in a release.

The college’s prevention of sexual harassment cell convener Oman Taloh, Economics HoD Dr Nong Tayeng, and IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda also attended the workshop, it said.