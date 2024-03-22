IMI to conduct MoMS meet

NEW DELHI, 21 Mar: The Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), with support from the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Uttarakhand Council of Science & Technology, will organise the 11th Meet of the Mountain States (MoMS) here on 22 March, coinciding with the International Water Day.

The MoMS is an annual event of the IMI that brings together policymakers, elected representatives, partners of the IMI, and other relevant agencies to jointly work on priority actions related to key mountain issues.