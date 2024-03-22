EEO holds consultative meeting in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: Election expenditure observer (EEO) Nitin Kumar Jaiman held a consultative meeting with the members of various teams and committees under the election expenditure monitoring cell (EEMC) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Briefing the participants on their roles and responsibilities, Jaiman said that “the main focus of the EEMC is to provide transparency and accountability of candidates’ expenditure for clean and fair election.”

He urged the monitoring committees to be thorough with their assigned duties, and also directed the committees to coordinate with various other teams. (DIPRO)