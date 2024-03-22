Polling functionaries briefed

AALO, 21 Mar: Expenditure observer for Arunachal West parliamentary constituency Satish Kumar Irakulla, and expenditure observer for three assembly constituencies of West Siang district Praveen Kumar briefed the returning officers (RO), assistant returning officers (ARO), the flying surveillance team (FST), the static surveillance team (SST) and others during a meeting here on Thursday.

The duo asked all the ROs and AROs to “keep monitoring the expenditures of all the political parties,” and urged District Election Officer Mamu Hage to appoint one more assistant expenditure observer.

“FST and SST have the major role to play during the simultaneous general elections,” they said.

The meeting was attended also by SP Abhimanyu Poswal, along with all the ROs, AROs, nodal officers, and officials of the FST, VST, and SST. (DIPRO)