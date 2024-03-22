RGU prof develops psychology test

RONO HILLS, 21 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Psychology Department Assistant Professor Dr Sandeep, along with research scholars Tajbina Yasin and Rohit Kumar Maurya, has developed a psychological test.

“The test, which comes with a manual, has been developed for the purpose of psychological testing and research,” the university informed in a release.

Called Machiavellianism, the test was released at an ‘international conference on agriculture environment and sustainable development’ at RGU here on Wednesday.

“The psychological test aims to measure Machiavellian traits, which revolve around the use of manipulation to attain power. Despite its widespread recognition, there has been limited research on this concept until now,” the release stated.

The test and the manual were released by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and UP-based CSAUA&T Professor AK Singh, along the RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam.

“The Machiavellianism test marks a significant advancement in the field of psychology, promising to deepen our understanding of human behaviour and motivations in the pursuit of power,” the release added.